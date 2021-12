Updated on: December 22, 2021 7:20 IST

Delhi registers record-breaking winters, Schools closed in Punjab

Winter has arrived in India with fog and snowfall in many northern states. While Delhi registers record-breaking winters, this time around, schools have been shut down in Punjab. Even the Kashmir valley now witnesses 'Chillai Kalan' and according to weather department, it will register temperature in the minus range for over a month.