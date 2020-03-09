Monday, March 09, 2020
     
  5. Delhi Police arrests couple linked to ISIS for instigating anti-CAA protests

Delhi Police arrests couple linked to ISIS for instigating anti-CAA protests

The couple have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg. They were allegedly involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

