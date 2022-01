Updated on: January 04, 2022 15:00 IST

Delhi imposes weekend curfew; buses & metro trains to run at full capacity

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose weekend curfew in the national capital in view of the surge in Covid cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, sources said. The curfew will remain enforced from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM.