  Delhi has 3 positive cases and 1 suspected case of coronavirus: CM Kejriwal

Delhi has 3 positive cases and 1 suspected case of coronavirus: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that Delhi has 3 positive cases and 1 suspected case of coronavirus.

