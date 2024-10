Updated on: October 20, 2024 14:34 IST

Delhi Bomb Blast: Security tightened in Delhi after blast reported outside CRPF school

A blast has been reported outside CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini on October 20. A school wall was damaged with a foul smell as staff of Fire Department arrived at the spot. The glasses of nearby shops and car parked near shop were also found to be damaged. Watch to know more!