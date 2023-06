Updated on: June 15, 2023 23:56 IST

Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Landfall begins in Gujarat amid heavy rainfall and strong winds, might slow down by midnight

Biparjoy storm is slowly becoming more dangerous. This storm has maximum effect in Gujarat. The alert is that even tomorrow Biparjoy storm can create havoc in Gujarat. Apart from Gujarat, there may also be heavy rains in Rajasthan tomorrow.