Saturday, May 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Coronavirus survivor shares shocking body transformation picture

News Videos

Coronavirus survivor shares shocking body transformation picture

A California man has shared shocking photos that show the effect of coronavirus on his body. Mike Schultz lost over 20 kgs during his six week stay at the hospital as he battled the disease.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X