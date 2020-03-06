Friday, March 06, 2020
     
Coronavirus outbreak: Locals perform 'vanaspati yagya' in Ghaziabad

A group of people in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad conducted 'hawan' to prevent coronavirus outbreak on March 06.

