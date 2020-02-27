Thursday, February 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Coronavirus outbreak: Evacuees by 'Globemaster' sent to Chhawla camp after thermal screening

News Videos

Coronavirus outbreak: Evacuees by 'Globemaster' sent to Chhawla camp after thermal screening

The 112 evacuees were sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in Delhi's Chhawla after their thermal screening on February 27.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News