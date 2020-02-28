Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
  Coronavirus: Death toll in China mounts to 2,835

Coronavirus: Death toll in China mounts to 2,835

The death toll from coronavirus in China has mounted to 2,835, officials said on Saturday. The number of confirmed cases has increased to 79,251, Sputnik quoted state health committee as saying.

