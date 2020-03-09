Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
Coronavirus affects Holi business in India

Fear of novel coronavirus is affecting the Holi business in different cities including Mumbai, Jammu and Chandigarh, as the footfalls have seen a dip in comparison to the last year.

