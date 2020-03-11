Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
  Coronavirus: 11 people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh

Coronavirus: 11 people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that 11 people have been tested positive in Uttar Pradesh.

