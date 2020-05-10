Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Construction of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra begun

News Videos

Construction of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra begun

The construction work of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra has begun amid coronavirus lockdown.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X