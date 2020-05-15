Friday, May 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Congress shouldn't indulge in politics over migrant workers: Dharmendra Pradhan

News Videos

Congress shouldn't indulge in politics over migrant workers: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at Congress for lambasting BJP over situation of migrant workers.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X