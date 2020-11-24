Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
  CM Kejriwal wants 1,000 ICU beds in centre-run hospitals

CM Kejriwal wants 1,000 ICU beds in centre-run hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve 1,000 ICU beds in Centre-run hospital for Covid patients.
Delhi Coronavirus Cases Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Pollution Delhi Coronavirus Latest Updates Delhi Covid Cases

