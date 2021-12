Lauding the contribution of students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the world of technology is getting priceless gifts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, the prime minister said, "Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting a metro rail facility and on the other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur."