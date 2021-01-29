Chief Economic Adviser launches Economic Survey 2020-21

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on January 29 launched the Economic Survey 2020-21 which has been tabled in Parliament today. He said, chapter 1 of the Economic Survey is about India's policy response to COVID-19, Saving Lives and Livelihoods, amidst an once-in-a-lifetime crisis. The Budget Session has begun today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament. The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.