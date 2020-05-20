Man brutally beaten on court premises by Chhattisgarh Police in Ambikapur
6 farmers killed after truck loaded with jackfruits hit another in UP's Etawah
Cyclone Amphan brings heavy rainfall and tidal waves in Digha
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India special flight arrive in Hyderabad from Bahrain
Record-setting Cyclone Amphan rages towards Bengal coast, landfall by noon | LIVE Updates
Cyclone Amphan: Kolkata Airport suspends all flight operations till 5 am tomorrow
Coronavirus cases in India surge to 106,750; death toll crosses 3,300
Lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued for Noida, Greater Noida. Check Details
Six feet distancing not enough to stop virus transmission in light winds: Study
Cyclone Amphan brings high tides and rain, 2M head to shelters | Photos
Anil Kapoor 'loved' how Sonam and Anand Ahuja made his wedding anniversary special. Watch video
Watford player and staff members among 6 positive for coronavirus in Premier League testing
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 20: Astrological predictions for Taurus, Leo, Cancer & others
From playing UNO to jumping on Trampoline: Lionel Messi enjoys quality time with family
Swami Ramdev's yoga tips to cure common cold and fever
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Super 100 | May 20, 2020
Super Cyclone Amphan to hit West Bengal today, IMD issues 'high alert'
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Sensex surges over 300 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 8,950
US includes Huawei India in its export control Entity List
Employees' PF contribution can go higher than 10%, not of employers: Labour ministry
Senior citizens to get high rate for longer tenor deposits: HDFC Bank
E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones
Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Adorable family moments of RRR actor with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons
Boney Kapoor's domestic help tests COVID-19 positive, producer says 'everyone at home are fine'
Kangana Ranaut dons sister Rangoli Chandel's old saree for house warming puja. See photos
Kartik Aaryan brings 'sexy' back with latest video, credits sister Kritika for new look
Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali leave PCB's WhatsApp group post central contract snub
Using disinfectants on match balls is under consideration: Cricket Australia's Alex Kountouris
Kane Williamson's Test captaincy not under any threat, says NZC
TikTok gets 1-star rating on Google Play Store: Here's why
This COVID-19 Hotspot tracker can check if you are in Containment Zone: Here's how it works
MIUI 12 unveiled globally: Features, availability and more
Poco Pop Buds truly wireless earphones launching in India soon: All you need to know
Motorola Edge+ launched in India: Features, price and more
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Man sentenced to death via Zoom call
Annie Glenn, wife of astronaut John Glenn, dies due to COVID-19 complications
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Nicaragua; shaking of buildings reported in capital Managua
China reports 16 new coronavirus cases
US should end reliance on China: Nikki Haley
Vastu Tips: Always drive your car forward first when leaving from home, know why
Why people should stop googling medical symptoms
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why