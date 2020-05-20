Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
  5. Chhattisgarh police performs last rites of migrant labour in Durg

Chhattisgarh police performed cremation ceremony of a migrant labour in Durg as his family couldn't reach to city due to coronavirus lockdown.

