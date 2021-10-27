Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
  • Rahul Gandhi demands debate over Pegasus snooping row in Parliament
  Chhath Puja permitted in Delhi, Dept. CM Manish Sisodia announces

Updated on: October 27, 2021 16:20 IST

Chhath Puja permitted in Delhi, Dept. CM Manish Sisodia announces

Amid a lot of speculations over celebrating Chhatth Puja in the national capital, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has announced that it will now be permitted in Delhi.
