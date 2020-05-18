9 Noida Oppo mobile factory employees test COVID-19 positive
CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks on Lockdown 4.0 and COVID-19 situation in Delhi
Equity indices slip 2 pc on lockdown extension, Nifty bank down 4.5 pc
COVID-19: Curfew extended in Himachal Pradesh till May 31, says Jairam Thakur
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1 lakh-mark; death toll nears 4,000
ALERT: Super cyclone Amphan may cause extensive damage on Bengal coast. Check forecast
#CMsOnIndiaTV | Highlights from Chief Ministers' Summit on Lockdown 4.0
Maharashtra Lockdown 4.0: No relaxations in Red Zones, tough norms for Mumbai, Pune
Uttar Pradesh Lockdown 4.0 guidelines released: What's allowed, what's not
Telangana lockdown: Barring Hyderabad, shops to reopen in all districts; RTC to resume services
Karan Johar has a new name now, courtesy kids Yash and Roohi. Watch video
Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee recommends prohibition on use of saliva to shine the ball
Exclusive: "Sensitive allegations" by wife Aaliya in legal notice to Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Premier League clubs unanimously agree to return to training in small groups from May 19
Aaj Ki Baat: Thousands of migrants turn-up for registration in Ghaziabad to return home
Defying lockdown norms, thousands of migrants gather at Ram Lila Maidan in Ghaziabad for buses
COVID-19 outbreak in jails worries authorities; prisoners released on bail or parole across India
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | May 18, 2020
Coronavirus Updates: May 18, 2020 | As it happened
Lockdown 4.0: Uber resumes service in 35 cities across country
Delhi won't test dead for coronavirus
Karnataka bans people entering from 3 COVID-hit states
Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees amid coronavirus crisis; shuts cloud kitchen business
Sensex plunges over 800 pts in early trade; bank stocks crack
13 bank staff from Hyderabad bank screened after visit by corona positive customer
Oppo suspends Noida factory operations after 6 workers test COVID-19 +ve
Reliance Jio-General Atlantic deal: US equity firm invest ₹6,600 cr 1.34% stake
Nawazuddin Siddiqui tests negative for COVID-19, under quarantine in his UP hometown
Kareena Kapoor enjoys 'best chocolate cake' by sister Karisma while 'grumpy' Saif Ali Khan watches
Inside Lisa Haydon's son Zack's third birthday celebrations: Homemade cake and fun with Spider-Man
Just like Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan Raj Kundra is also a fitness freak, aces backflip in new post
Sanjay Khan relaunching son Zayed Khan with Indo-Pak hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman biopic
Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee recommends prohibition on use of saliva to shine the ball
Premier League clubs unanimously agree to return to training in small groups from May 19
Want to adopt the Imran Khan style: Babar Azam on captaincy role
'Those series haven't been postponed': Sri Lanka prepare to host India, Bangladesh in July - Report
We are different from each other: Babar Azam reacts to comparisons with Virat Kohli
Realme TV teased officially prior to launch in India: See design, features and more
MediaTek unveils Dimensity 820 chipset for 5G device: Features, specs and more
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch on May 21: Features, price and more
Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid pack announced: See benefits, validity and more
Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
India's extradition request for Dawood aide Tiger Hanif refused by UK
US Fed chief Powell says economic recovery could stretch through end of 2021
Nepal extends lockdown till June 2 amid coronavirus pandemic
South African government, scientists at loggerheads over COVID-19 lockdown
US to deport 161 Indians this week
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 17: Astrological predictions for Aries, Leo, Taurus, Aquarius
Vastu Tip: Never keep mirror in south and west direction
Lord Badrinath temple all set to open tomorrow morning with grand flower decorations
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why