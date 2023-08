Updated on: August 18, 2023 15:17 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Updates: Vikram Lander to begin first deboosting

Everything is going well so far in ISRO's mission Chandrayaan-3... After separation from the propulsion module, the Vikram lander is circling alone in the lunar orbit. De-orbiting of Vikram Lander will be done today… After this, de-orbiting will also happen on 20th August.