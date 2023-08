Updated on: August 25, 2023 8:15 IST

Chandrayaan-3 reaches the moon: what next?

August 23, 2023, shall remain a red-letter day, a day of pride for more than a billion Indians, both in India and across the globe. It was celebration time as ISRO scientists showed to the world that they can deliver. India has become the first nation in the world to reach the south pole of the Moon