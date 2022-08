Updated on: August 01, 2022 14:44 IST

Can Sanjay Raut get bail for his health problems? ED Prepared.

ED Arrests Sanjay Raut: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested by ED yesterday. he is sent for medical checkup after that he will be appeared in court.Now the question is will he get bail for his health problems. #SanjayRaut #ED #EDArrestsSanjayRaut #BreakingNews #HindiNews