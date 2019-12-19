Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
  5. CAA protests turn violent in Lucknow, several vehicles set ablaze

CAA protests turn violent in Lucknow, several vehicles set ablaze

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 16:54 IST ]

Protesters in Lucknow torched a police station amid massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act. Several vehicles were also set ablaze in the city. A television channel's OB Van was also attacked by the crowd in the middle of Parivartan Chowk following which police used lathicharge.

