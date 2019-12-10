Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Buxar jail asked to make execution ropes for Nirbhaya case culprits

News Videos

Buxar jail asked to make execution ropes for Nirbhaya case culprits

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 18:58 IST ]

Buxar jail asked to make execution ropes for Nirbhaya case culprits

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDelhi Filmistan Fire: MCD likely to take action against illegal factories operating in the area Next VideoJharkhand Election: Will Modi magic going to work in Shibu Soren's stronghold 'Dumka'  