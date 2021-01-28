Thursday, January 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Budget session: "AAP to boycott President's speech," informs Sanjay Singh

News Videos

Budget session: "AAP to boycott President's speech," informs Sanjay Singh

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's budget speech on January 29, AAP MP Sanjay Singh informed that AAP will boycott the President's speech. uring farmers' mega tractor rally on Republic Day.
Sanjay Singh AAP President's Budget Speech Ram Nath Kovind BUDGET SESSION PARLIAMENT

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News