Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. BRO starts road construction work in J and K amid COVID-19 lockdown

News Videos

BRO starts road construction work in J and K amid COVID-19 lockdown

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the development work on Rajouri-Buddhal and Kandi road amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X