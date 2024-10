Updated on: October 26, 2024 14:34 IST

BRICS Summit 2024: Putin's joke makes PM Modi laugh at the 16th BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Kazan, within the framework of the BRICS summit. During the meeting, Putin forgot about interpreters and kept speaking in Russian. Soon he made a pause and joked: 'Our relations are so good