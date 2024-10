Updated on: October 24, 2024 19:02 IST

BRICS Summit 2024: Jaishankar affirms India's 'Zero Tolerance for Terrorism' at BRICS Summit

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar emphasized the need for effective conflict resolution, echoing Prime Minister Modi's stance that war is not the solution in today's era. Instead, disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, with agreements being respected and international