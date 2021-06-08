Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Breaking News: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi

News Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's official residence in Delhi. Thackeray was accompanied by his deputy Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray PM Narendra Modi Delhi Thackeray Meet Pm Ajit Pawar

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X