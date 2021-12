A case has been filed against several Samajwadi Party workers in connection with Tuesday's violence in Kanpur. The police have arrested five SP leaders including, Sachin Kesharwani, who is a worker of the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha (students’ body), while 8 to 10 of his supporters are missing. In Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Samajwadi Party for inciting violence ahead of polls.