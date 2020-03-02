Monday, March 02, 2020
     
  BJP, Amit Shah responsible for Delhi riots: Nawab Malik

BJP, Amit Shah responsible for Delhi riots: Nawab Malik

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on March 02, the Minister of Minority Development and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Nawab Malik spoke on Delhi riots.

