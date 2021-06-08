Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
A massive blast took place on Tuesday morning in a Madarsa under Nagar police station in Bihar's Banka district, which completely destroyed he building. Two to three people are reported to be injured in this incident.
Bihar Blast Masjid Blast

