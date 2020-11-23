Monday, November 23, 2020
     
Bihar: AIMIM MLA denies taking oath in the name of 'Hindustan'

Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman has objected to use the word Hindustan while taking his oath. Also, he has used the word Bharat instead of Hindustan.
