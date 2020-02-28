Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
  Being treated like a terrorist, says Azam Khan outside Sitapur jail

Being treated like a terrorist, says Azam Khan outside Sitapur jail

Senior SP leader Azam Khan along with his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were being taken from Sitapur jail to Rampur on Feb 29.

