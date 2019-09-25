Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Bank Scam: Police lathicharge on NCP workers protesting outside ED office in Mumbai

News Videos

Bank Scam: Police lathicharge on NCP workers protesting outside ED office in Mumbai

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 13:59 IST ]

Bank Scam: Police lathicharge on NCP workers protesting outside ED office in Mumbai. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are accused of bank fraud worth Rs 25,000 crores.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNew York: PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Solar Park at UN Next Video  