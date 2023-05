Updated on: May 03, 2023 17:24 IST

'Will ban Bajrang Dal in Chhattisgarh, if needed': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel On Bajrang Dal Ban In India: The election promise of ban on Bajrang Dal has become the biggest issue in Karnataka. Now this political fight has reached other states of the country as well. The big statement of the CM of Chhattisgarh has come to the fore.