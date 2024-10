Updated on: October 16, 2024 14:00 IST

Bahraich Violence: Normalcy returns in Bahraich after violence and unrest, Security forces deployed

Tensions have begun to ease in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, after days of violence and unrest, but the aftermath of the riots is still palpable. The district, which witnessed clashes and vandalism following a man's death during Durga idol immersion, is slowly returning to normalcy.