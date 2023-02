Updated on: February 18, 2023 16:13 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: When Bageshwar Baba called, flood of devotees came

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Bageshwar Baba called, and the train came after stopping the train. "A crowd of lakhs of devotees is currently present at Bageshwar Dham of Hindu MP," Dhirendra Shastri said.In the last 5 days, more than 7 lakh devotees have reached Bageshwar Dham.