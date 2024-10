Updated on: October 14, 2024 11:19 IST

Baba Siddique cremated with full State honours at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai

Baba Siddue Death: Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique received state honour during his final rites in Mumbai on October 13. Baba Siddique was shot by unknown assailants and died during treatment on Saturday night, October 12.