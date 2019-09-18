Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
Ayodhya hearing: Know what all happened inside the Court room

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 12:50 IST ]

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set October 18 as the deadline to conclude all arguments in the Ayodhya land dispute case and urged all parties to make joint efforts.

