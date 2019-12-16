Monday, December 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Attack on Students Inside Jamia University | What Actually Happened?

News Videos

Attack on Students Inside Jamia University | What Actually Happened?

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 17:03 IST ]

A group of students claimed that the police on Sunday damaged two mosques on the university campus, beat up the Imam and also a blind student, Arsalan (27), who was in the library.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoA grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya within 4 months, announces Amit Shah Next VideoPriyanka Gandhi Vadra & other Congress leaders sits on protest at India Gate  