Updated on: October 26, 2021 10:57 IST

Aryan Khan Drugs Case | Not against NCB: Nawab Malik

In a press conference, Nawab Malik said, "Since 6th October we have raised many questions. From the last two days, many things came in front of people regarding NCB, especially about Sameer Wankhede. Our fight is not with NCB. NCB did a very good job in the last 35 years but one person got the job by doing forgery. When I made revelations, it was alleged that Nawab Malik is revealing personal things."