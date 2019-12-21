Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Are rumours turning peaceful CAA protests violent?

News Videos

Are rumours turning peaceful CAA protests violent?

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 21, 2019 9:53 IST ]

Violent anti-Citizenship Act protests continued to hit headlines on Friday as the epicentre of the protests widened to take Uttar Pradesh in its hold alongside Delhi. For almost the entire day, people agitated against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) across UP in protests that took violent turn.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoRJD called a bandh in Bihar today against the CAA Next VideoVIDEO: Know which documents will help you to prove your citizenship  