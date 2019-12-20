Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  5. Anti-CAA protests hit Jama Masjid after Friday prayers

News Videos

Anti-CAA protests hit Jama Masjid after Friday prayers

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 13:30 IST ]
Protesters came out in huge numbers and shouted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act soon after the Friday prayer was held at Jama Masjid in Delhi.
