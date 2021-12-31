Friday, December 31, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • NIA team will travel to Germany for questioning Ludhiana blast suspect Multani
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Amit Shah on his Ayodhya tour today, Had met BJP leaders on Thursday

News Videos

Updated on: December 31, 2021 10:00 IST

Amit Shah on his Ayodhya tour today, Had met BJP leaders on Thursday

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a tour to Ayodhya today, where he will be conducting a roadshow a today.
Amit Shah Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 UP Election 2022 BJP

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News