Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

News Videos

Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri on February 29.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News