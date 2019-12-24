Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Amit Shah explains the difference between NRC and NPR

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 20:55 IST ]

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday clarified that there was no link between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

"There is no link between National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), I am clearly stating this today," Shah said in an interview to ANI today. He further said there was no need to debate "pan-India NRC" as there is no discussion on it right now. PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it either in the Cabinet or the Parliament, Shah added.

