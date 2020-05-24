Monday, May 25, 2020
     
  5. Ahmedabad: Two held for stealing jewellery from COVID-19 corpses

Ahmedabad: Two held for stealing jewellery from COVID-19 corpses

Police in Ahmedabad has arrested two persons for looting the jewellery from corpses of coronavirus-infected people.

