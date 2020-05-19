Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Agra Police's unique initiative for migrant workers walking home amid lockdown

News Videos

Agra Police's unique initiative for migrant workers walking home amid lockdown

Despite the tiresome journey, migrant workers are determined to reach their homes by walking on foot amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X